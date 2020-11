Wirecard's former boss Markus Braun listens, ahead of testifying before a German parliamentary committee in Berlin, Germany, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Pool?

BERLIN (Reuters) - The former head of Wirecard, Markus Braun, on Thursday declined to answer questions from lawmakers investigating the payment firm’s collapse, saying only that no public officials had behaved improperly and that he would cooperate with prosecutors.