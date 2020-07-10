EU assessing supervisors' responsibilities over Wirecard scandal: Dombrovskis

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions, is pictured at its headquarters in Aschheim, near Munich, Germany, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission has asked the bloc’s market regulator to assess the responsibilities of financial supervisors in the scandal that led to the collapse of German fintech firm Wirecard, the EU executive’s vice-president said on Friday.

Valdis Dombrovskis told a news conference that the analysis should focus on what happened regarding Wirecard’s bankruptcy, including “the adequacy of supervisors’ response to the events leading to the collapse of Wirecard.”

