German prosecutors may seek arrest of former Wirecard executives, say sources

FILE PHOTO: Markus Braun, CEO of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions attends the company's annual news conference in Aschheim near Munich, Germany April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

MUNICH (Reuters) - German prosecutors may issue arrest warrants against former Wirecard bosses Markus Braun and Jan Marsalek as they investigate how $2.1 billion went missing from the electronic payments company, two sources said on Monday.

Both executives are Austrian citizens and there is a risk that they may attempt to flee, added the sources, who were familiar with the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Lawyers for Braun, who resigned as Wirecard’s CEO on Friday, and Marsalek, who was fired on Monday, declined comment.