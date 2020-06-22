Technology News
German watchdog says Wirecard case is 'total disaster'

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German financial watchdog Bafin on Monday said that developments at payment group Wirecard were a “total disaster”.

“It is a scandal that something like this could happen”, Bafin president Felix Hufeld said at the sidelines of a conference in Frankfurt.

Germany’s Wirecard admitted on Monday that 1.9 billion euros ($2.13 billion) it counted in foreign accounts was likely never there, withdrawing earlier financial statements.

