FILE PHOTO: The logo of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions, is pictured at its headquarters in Aschheim, near Munich, Germany, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s financial watchdog is widening its examination into possible insider trading of Wirecard shares to include any individuals who have sat on the company’s management and supervisory boards in 2020, a BaFin spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The spokeswoman added that it was taking a close look at all Wirecard trades over the past few months for any irregularities.