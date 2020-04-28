Wirecard says KPMG audit found no suspect accounting

FILE PHOTO: Markus Braun, CEO and Alexander von Knoop, CFO of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions, cast shadows at the company's annual news conference in Aschheim near Munich, Germany April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German financial services company Wirecard on Tuesday said an independent investigation by auditor KPMG delivered no evidence of suspect balance sheets.

Having received the special audit report overnight, Wirecard said none of four areas of its audit had yielded significant findings that would have required an adjustment of annual accounts in 2016 through 2018.

“Incriminating evidence for the public allegations of balance sheet forgery has not been identified,” Wirecard said.

Wirecard shares were down 2% in early Frankfurt trade.