Wirecard chairman voices support for embattled CEO: report

FILE PHOTO: Markus Braun, CEO of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions attends the company's annual news conference in Aschheim near Munich, Germany April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The chairman of Wirecard’s supervisory board, Thomas Eichelmann, voiced support for the German payments company’s chief executive, Markus Braun, despite controversy over previous months, according to an interview with a German newspaper.

A debate about the post would not be in the best interest of the company, Eichelmann told Handelsblatt in Thursday’s editions.

“I do not see a removal of Dr. Braun at the moment,” he said.

Shares in Wirecard slumped again on Wednesday as a prominent short seller demanded the sacking of Braun after a special audit was unable to verify its financial statements.