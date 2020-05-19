Investor TCI files criminal complaint against Wirecard managers

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions is seen in Aschheim near Munich, Germany April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The investor TCI Fund Management said on Tuesday that it has filed a criminal complaint against Wirecard managers with public prosecutors in Munich.

A recent independent audit by KPMG, along with reporting by the Financial Times and WirtschaftsWoche, “reveal anomalies that may have criminal relevance”, it said.

TCI has disclosed that it has net short positions against Wirecard stock, a bet that the shares will fall.

Wirecard was not immediately reachable for comment. The company has repeatedly denied allegations including accounting irregularities and disclosure violations.