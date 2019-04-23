Softbank Group in talks to buy 5% stake in Wirecard: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp is looking to acquire a 5 percent stake in German payments company Wirecard AG, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Softbank has engaged financial advisers and is working on a deal to acquire bonds that can be converted into Wirecard shares, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
A deal could be announced as early as this month, if an agreement is reached, the report added.
Softbank and Wirecard were not immediately available to respond to a request seeking comment.
Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown