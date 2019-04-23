Japan
Softbank Group in talks to buy 5% stake in Wirecard: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

(Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp is looking to acquire a 5 percent stake in German payments company Wirecard AG, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Softbank has engaged financial advisers and is working on a deal to acquire bonds that can be converted into Wirecard shares, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

A deal could be announced as early as this month, if an agreement is reached, the report added.

Softbank and Wirecard were not immediately available to respond to a request seeking comment.

