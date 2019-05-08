Business News
May 8, 2019 / 11:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Wirecard mulls share buyback from Softbank bond proceeds

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Wirecard AG is seen in Aschheim near Munich, Germany April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German payments company Wirecard is considering buying back shares with some of the proceeds of a 900 million euro ($1 billion) convertible bond that Japan’s Softbank Group Corp will buy, CEO Markus Braun said.

Wirecard is already in talks with at least half a dozen companies in Softbank’s portfolio about cooperating in digital payments following an alliance the two announced last month, Braun said after reporting first-quarter results.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Tassilo Hummel

