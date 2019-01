Markus Braun, CEO of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions, during a Reuters interview at the company's headquarters in Aschheim near Munich, Germany September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

MUNICH (Reuters) - Wirecard (WDIG.DE) had a "very strong" fourth quarter and good start to 2019, CEO Markus Braun told Reuters, as the fintech firm maintained the momentum that propelled it into Germany's blue-chip DAX .GDAXI index last year.

“We had a very strong fourth quarter – that fully played into the development of the third quarter,” Braun told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the DLD tech conference in Munich.