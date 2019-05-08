Wirecard lifts 2019 guidance after strong first quarter

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Wirecard AG is seen in Aschheim near Munich, Germany April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German payments company Wirecard raised its outlook for 2019 on Thursday, as it shook off allegations of fraud and false accounting to post a 40.7 percent increase in core profits in the first quarter.

Wirecard said it now expects earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to rise to between 760 million euros and 810 million euros ($851-$907 million) this year, up from an earlier 740-800 million euros.