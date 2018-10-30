Wirecard reports 35 percent revenues increase in third quarter

BERLIN (Reuters) - German fintech company Wirecard reported a 35 pct jump in third-quarter revenues to 549.2 million euro ($624.50 million) on Tuesday, beating analysts’ consensus of 529.9 mln euros.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by about 36 percent from the year-earlier period to 150.1 million euro, the company said. That slightly topped analysts’ consensus for 148.2 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters data.

It said it expected a strong business development in the fourth quarter and confirmed its EBITDA forecast of 530 million to 560 million euros.

($1 = 0.8794 euros)