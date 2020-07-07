Wirecard administrator sees strong interest from potential buyers

BERLIN (Reuters) - The administrator of collapsed German payments firm Wirecard said on Tuesday that more than 100 investors have expressed interest in buying the company’s core business and its holdings.
“The aim is to find timely investor solutions in the interest of creditors, employees and customers,” Michael Jaffe said in a statement after a meeting of creditors.
Jaffe added that the sale of Wirecard North America’s assets was most advanced, with investment bank Moelis & Company already mandated to support such a sale.
Wirecard filed for insolvency last month owing creditors 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) after disclosing a 1.9 billion euro hole in its accounts that its auditor EY said was the result of a sophisticated global fraud.
Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Edward Taylor