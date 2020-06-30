Internet News
Singapore central bank says Wirecard assessing ability to continue offering local services

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions, is seen in Aschheim near Munich, Germany April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s central bank said on Tuesday that German payment firm Wirecard’s local entities had informed it that they are assessing their ability to continue providing services in the city-state after their parent firm filed for insolvency.

“Credit card payments at merchants using Wirecard’s services, as well as usage of pre-paid cards issued by Wirecard, will be affected if it ceases operations here,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore said in a statement, adding Wirecard’s entities had complied with directions to hold customer funds in segregated accounts with banks in Singapore.

Last week, Wirecard filed for insolvency owing creditors almost $4 billion after disclosing a $2.1 billion hole in its accounts that its auditor EY said was the result of a sophisticated global fraud.

Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

