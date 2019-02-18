Britain's FT says allegations over Wirecard reporting are false

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Times rejected as “baseless and false” any allegations accusing the newspaper or its reporters of market manipulation or unethical reporting in relation to German payments company Wirecard.

On Monday Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said that German authorities have opened an investigation into an FT journalist over reports about Wirecard.

The FT has published a series of reports alleging fraud and creative accounting at Wirecard, which the Germany company has rejected as defamatory, saying it would sue the newspaper.