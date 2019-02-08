Wirecard says met Singapore authorities after FT reports, pledges cooperation

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Wirecard said it had met the authorities in Singapore and pledged its cooperation to their investigations into a series of reports in the Financial Times that alleged financial wrongdoing at the German payments company.

“We actively approached the authorities yesterday and pledged our full cooperation in the investigation activities,” the company said in statement.

Separately, Singapore police said they had raided the company’s local office.

Wirecard said earlier it would sue the FT over the publication of reports alleging fraud and creative accounting at its Singapore office, calling them defamatory and harmful to the reputations of people named in them.