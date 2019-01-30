Wirecard denies FT report alleging financial wrongdoing

FILE PHOTO - The headquarters of Wirecard AG, is seen in Aschheim near Munich, Germany September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German payments company Wirecard denied a report in the Financial Times on Wednesday that alleged financial wrongdoing and sent shares in the member of the blue-chip DAX sharply lower.

Wirecard, in a statement, called the report “false, inaccurate, misleading and defamatory. This article lacks any substance and is completely meaningless.”

The FT alleged in its investigation that a Wirecard executive had used forged and backdated contracts in a string of suspicious transactions that, it said, raised questions about the integrity of the company’s accounting practices.

Reuters was not immediately able to independently verify the FT’s allegations.

Shares in Wirecard fell by 18.5 percent at 1519 GMT following the FT report.