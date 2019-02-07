Wirecard denies new FT report after shares plunge again

FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Wirecard booth at the computer games fair Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German payments company Wirecard on Thursday denied a report by the Financial Times regarding “suspected book-padding” at the group’s Asian operations and which traders said sent shares down.

“Wirecard firmly rejects the media coverage of FT,” a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. “Nothing about the article published today is true.”

The FT said a report by a top law firm had revealed a pattern of suspected book-padding in Asia.

Shares in Wirecard were down 11.5 percent at 115.3 euros at 1356 GMT, off a low of 112.35 euros.