Wirecard raises EBITDA, revenue and transaction targets for 2025

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions is seen in Aschheim near Munich, Germany April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German payments firm Wirecard on Tuesday said it was increasing its 2025 targets for transaction volume, revenue and EBITDA due to organic growth drivers and partnerships, boosting its shares by 2.2% in premarket trade at Lang & Schwarz.

Wirecard, which is holding its capital markets day in New York on Tuesday, said it expected a transaction volume of more than 810 billion euros ($889.22 billion) in 2025, up from its previous forecast of 710 billion euros.

It said it now saw revenues of potentially more than 12 billion euros in 2025, compared with its previous prediction of more than 10 billion euros. It said it now foresaw earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of more than 3.8 billion euros in 2025 - up from 3.3 billion euros.