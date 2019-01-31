Prosecutors: FT report on Wirecard gave us no reason to launch criminal probe

FILE PHOTO - The headquarters of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions is seen in Aschheim near Munich, Germany September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN (Reuters) - A Financial Times report on alleged wrongdoings at German payments company Wirecard gave no reason to launch a criminal probe, German prosecutors said on Thursday, adding they had launched preliminary investigations over potential market manipulation.

The prosecutor’s office in Munich said that Wirecard had contacted the authorities after the FT report, which caused the company’s share price to drop by up to 25 percent on Wednesday.

The prosecutor’s office said it was working with Germany’s financial watchdog Bafin to investigate the case.

Wirecard has called the FT report “false, inaccurate, misleading and defamatory.”