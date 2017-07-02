FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Small plane crashes in northern Wisconsin, killing six
#U.S.
July 2, 2017 / 8:16 PM / in a month

Small plane crashes in northern Wisconsin, killing six

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A small plane enroute from Chicago to Canada on a fishing trip crashed in northern Wisconsin, killing all six people aboard, authorities said on Sunday, a day after at least four people died in a plane crash in northwestern Georgia.

The Cessna 421 that crashed in Wisconsin went down at 3:21 a.m. on Saturday in Harmony Township, not far from the city of Catawba, about 250 miles northwest of Milwaukee, the Price County Sheriff's Office said. The victims were all adults, but no names have been released.

The crash occurred in a wooded, swampy area, said Lieutenant Gabe Lind of the sheriff's office.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators had been dispatched to the scene, spokesman Eric Weiss said.

NTSB officials said there was a discussion between the pilot of the plane and air traffic controllers about a "local weather phenomenon," WSAW-TV reported. At about 1:53 a.m., the aircraft dropped off radar, and wreckage from the plane was found later.

The NTSB was also investigating the crash of a small plane in Georgia that killed at least four people on Saturday afternoon, according to the Murray County Sheriff’s Office.

The plane, a twin-engine Piper, went down at around 4:44 p.m. near Chatsworth, Georgia, about 80 miles north of Atlanta, the NTSB and Sheriff's Office said.

Reporting by Chris Kenning; Editing by Sandra Maler

