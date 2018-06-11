FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2018 / 1:22 AM / in 5 minutes

Four killed in small plane crash in Wisconsin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Four people were killed on Sunday when a small plane lost altitude, slammed into trees and caught fire in a field just north of an airport in southern Wisconsin, authorities said.

The Cessna 182 was flying from Kenosha, Wisconsin, to Monroe, Wisconsin, when it crashed about half a mile (1 kilometer) away from the airport in Monroe, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

All four on board were killed, the Green County Sheriff’s Office said, without releasing their names.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Sandra Maler

