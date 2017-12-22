FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 22, 2017 / 10:09 PM / a day ago

Ex-food worker smashes up cars at Green Bay's Lambeau Field

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man fired as a food worker at Green Bay, Wisconsin’s Lambeau Field stadium tried to assault a former co-worker with his car on Friday and crashed it into a storage room near the playing field of the National Football League’s Packers, police said.

The 20-year-old man, whose name was not released, was taken into custody a few minutes after the incident began and left no tread marks on the field dubbed the “Frozen Tundra,” for its fabled football games in wintry conditions.

The Packers said the incident would not affect its game planned for Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings.

No one was injured but several cars in the stadium’s parking lot were damaged.

Dozens of police rushed to the stadium after initial reports that there was an active shooter at one of the most visited tourist sites in northeast Wisconsin. No weapon was found and no shots were fired, police said.

Police said that last month the suspect fought with the former co-worker he tried to run down, which caused him to lose his job.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
