Wisconsin girl found, 'doing well,' three months after parents' murder

(Reuters) - A 13-year-old Wisconsin girl, missing since her parents were discovered fatally shot, was to be reunited with her family on Friday, the day after she was found malnourished and dirty after apparently fleeing her captor.

Police said they had a man in custody in connection with the disappearance of Jayme Closs and the murder of her parents, James, 56, and Denise, 46, whose bodies were found in their home on Oct. 15.

“I just cried ... lots of happy tears,” Jen Smith, the girl’s aunt, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” program, when the Barron County Sheriff informed her that Jayme had been found alive.

The girl’s disappearance in October made national news and stunned her hometown of Barron, Wisconsin, population 3,400, about 90 miles east of Minneapolis and sparked massive searches with 1,500 volunteers scouring woods and fields in suburban Minneapolis. A $25,000 reward was offered for her safe return.

Closs was found by a resident of the town of Gordon, about 60 miles (100 km) north of Barron, after the child knocked on her door, the Minneapolis Star Tribune newspaper reported. The paper described her as skinny and dirty with matted hair and wearing shoes that did not fit.

“This is Jayme Closs! Call 911!” said a neighbor who recognized the child, according to the paper. She was taken to a local hospital.

“‘She’s talking, she’s doing very well,’ they said,” Smith told “Good Morning America,” referring to the authorities. Smith said she would see Closs on Friday afternoon.

Late Thursday, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Jayme had been found in Gordon, but he had few other details.

“We promised to bring Jayme home and tonight we get to fulfill that promise,” Fitzgerald said in a statement, thanking the community.

“A suspect was taken into custody,” he added. “We do not have any other details at this time as this is a very fluid and active investigation.”

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office said it would hold a press conference at 10 a.m. CST.