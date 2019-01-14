Accused captor of 13-year-old Wisconsin girl due in court

(Reuters) - The man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old Wisconsin girl after murdering her parents is due in court on Monday to face charges, days after the teen ended her 88-day-ordeal by escaping the rural home where she was held hostage.

Jake Patterson, 21, was arrested shortly after Jayme Closs freed herself on Thursday, but police have so far said little about what might have motivated him to target the girl and her parents. The parents were discovered shot dead in their home in October, sparking a massive search for the missing teen.

Patterson was due in Barron County Circuit Court at 3:30 p.m. CST (2130 GMT) to face two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of kidnapping and burglary, according to court officials.

Closs had a joyous reunion with family members and her dog after her rescue, relatives told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday.

“She hugged everybody that was there; we tried not to overwhelm her,” her grandfather, Robert Naiberg, told the show.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald hailed Closs as a hero on Friday after she escaped a house in the tiny town of Gordon, Wisconsin, about 60 miles (100 km) north of her home in Barron.

Thousands of volunteers and hundreds of law enforcement officers had searched the small town of Barron after James and Denise Closs were found shot dead in their home on Oct. 15, their front door blown open with a shotgun and their daughter gone.

Closs’ public defenders, Charles Glynn and Richard Jones, told reporters on Sunday they understood the emotions surrounding the case but would rely on the judicial system to treat Patterson fairly. They declined to comment when asked whether Patterson had confessed to police.

Authorities said Patterson had targeted Closs for kidnapping, but they had yet to determine why. He was unemployed and had no prior criminal record, investigators said.

Closs managed to flee when Patterson was not at home and was found by a woman walking her dog on Thursday afternoon, Fitzgerald said.

The two then approached a neighbor’s house to call police. While Closs warmed up inside, the neighbor, Peter Kasinskas, retrieved his gun and stood watch at the door in case her captor was searching for her, according to the Duluth News Tribune. His wife, Kristin Kasinskas, a middle-school teacher, realized she taught Patterson as a student but did not remember him well, the newspaper reported.

The home where Patterson allegedly held Closs is located in a small development in the rural, wooded northwestern section of the state.

Local media have reported that Patterson kept a low profile and rarely interacted with neighbors.

The New York Post published photos of the property over the weekend. A sign reading “Patterson’s Retreat” hung over the front door, while the ceiling inside the home was unfinished.