Wisconsin man who kidnapped Jayme Closs is a 'monster', her family says

BARRON, Wis. (Reuters) - Family members of 13-year-old Jayme Closs said the Wisconsin man who murdered her parents and kidnapped her was a “monster” who stole her “normal life,” in testimony ahead of his sentencing on Friday.

Jake Patterson, 21, accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl after murdering her parents, appears via live video from jail, wearing an orange jumpsuit, during his first court appearance in Barron, Wisconsin, U.S., January 14, 2019. Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Minneapolis Star Tribune/Pool via REUTERS

Jake Patterson, 21, in March admitted to committing the October killings and abduction in Barron County, Wisconsin. He told investigators Closs “was the girl he was going to take” after he saw her get on a school bus. His motivations remain a mystery.

“Because of this monster, Jayme won’t have her mom and dad at her dance recitals,” Mike Closs, Jayme’s uncle, said in Barron County court. “She won’t have my brother to walk her down the aisle on her wedding day.”

Patterson pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping. He faces a maximum of life in prison for each of the homicide counts and up to 40 years for the kidnapping, prosecutors said.

“She lives in fear, doesn’t have a normal 13-year-old life, and that’s all from what you did, it’s so heartbreaking,” Closs’ aunt Jennifer Smith said in testimony directed at Patterson. “I won’t let you destroy our family no more. We can be happy.”

The crimes traumatized the close-knit community and the sentencing is a milestone in its recovery, Barron County School District superintendent Diane Tremblay said.

“(It) will hopefully bring a true finality to yet another dramatic reminder of this crime,” Tremblay said in a statement.

Patterson, who was kicked out of the U.S. Marines after five weeks, pulled into the driveway of the Closs home in the early hours of Oct. 15.

Closs alerted her parents to the intruder and she and her mother hid in a bathroom. Her father, James, went to investigate.

Dressed in black with a face mask, Patterson shot the father through the front door with a shotgun, according to the criminal complaint.

He broke down the bathroom door, bound the girl with duct tape, then shot her mother. He put Closs in the trunk of his car and drove to his cabin in Gordon, about 60 miles (97 km) north of Barron, according to police.

Patterson, described by people who knew him as a quiet student, kept Closs locked in his room and barricaded her under his bed when he had guests, according to court documents.

On Jan. 10, when Patterson left the cabin, the girl escaped. A dog walker found her, neighbors called 911 and police subsequently arrested Patterson.