Wisconsin man pleads guilty to kidnapping teen Jayme Closs, murdering her parents

Joey Peters

FILE PHOTO: Jake Patterson, 21, accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl after murdering her parents, appears via live video from jail, wearing an orange jumpsuit, during his first court appearance in Barron, Wisconsin, U.S., January 14, 2019. Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Minneapolis Star Tribune/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BARRON, Wis. (Reuters) - Jake Patterson pleaded guilty in a Wisconsin County court on Wednesday to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and murdering her parents in a case that included a months-long search for the girl and ended with her escape and his arrest.

Patterson, 21, who told authorities that he randomly decided to abduct Closs after watching her board a school bus, tearfully responded “guilty” to the judge’s reading of the charges of two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of James and Denise Closs and the kidnapping of Jayme, which will likely result in a life sentence.

“This is what he’s wanted to do, he’s been consistent with that from the time that we met,” Patterson’s attorney Richard Jones told the judge.

