Wisconsin man pleads guilty to kidnapping teen Jayme Closs, murdering her parents

BARRON, Wis. (Reuters) - Jake Patterson pleaded guilty in a Wisconsin County court on Wednesday to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and murdering her parents in a case that included a months-long search for the girl and ended with her escape and his arrest.
Patterson, 21, who told authorities that he randomly decided to abduct Closs after watching her board a school bus, tearfully responded “guilty” to the judge’s reading of the charges of two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of James and Denise Closs and the kidnapping of Jayme, which will likely result in a life sentence.
“This is what he’s wanted to do, he’s been consistent with that from the time that we met,” Patterson’s attorney Richard Jones told the judge.
Writing by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Scott Malone and Chizu Nomiyama