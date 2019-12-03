Student, officer wounded in second Wisconsin school shooting

(Reuters) - An armed student confronted a police officer and both were wounded on Tuesday in the second high school shooting in Wisconsin in two days, both of which prompted lockdowns.

Gunfire rang out at Oshkosh West High School, about 85 miles (137 km) north of Milwaukee, wounding the student and the school resource officer, both of whom were rushed to the hospital, Oshkosh Police Department said on Facebook. About 1,700 students are enrolled at the school.

A day earlier a 17-year-old student was shot and wounded inside Waukesha South High School, about 20 miles (32 km) west of Milwaukee, by a police officer after bringing a handgun into the building and failing to comply with orders to surrender the weapon. Police said the student pulled out a handgun and did not respond to the school resource officer’s insistence that he give it up.

In both incidents, a single student was injured, police said. Additionally, in Oshkosh, the school resource officer was injured.

Oshkosh parents were advised to reunite with their children at Perry Tipler Middle school.

“This incident is being turned over to the state department of criminal investigations,” Oshkosh Police said on Facebook.