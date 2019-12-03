Armed student, officer injured at Wisconsin high school

(Reuters) - A student armed with a weapon confronted a school resource officer and both were injured in a shooting that prompted a lockdown at a Wisconsin high school on Tuesday, the Oshkosh Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Gunfire rang out at Oshkosh West High School, about 85 miles (137 km) north of Milwaukee, in the morning hours. About 1,700 students are enrolled at the school.

“Only one student was injured,” police said on Facebook.

“The student and officer were both injured and transported to local hospitals,” police said.

Parents were advised to reunite with their children at Perry Tipler Middle school.

“This incident is being turned over to the state department of criminal investigations,” Oshkosh Police said on Facebook.