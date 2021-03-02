Wix.com buys SpeedETab to strengthen restaurants platform

FILE PHOTO: The logo of website-designer firm Wix.com is seen at a high-tech park in Beersheba, southern Israel August 28, 2017. Picture taken August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, said on Tuesday it bought U.S.-based ordering and payment technology provider SpeedETab to help bolster its restaurant platform.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wix said the global user base of Wix Restaurants -- which allows restaurant owners to offer online services like taking orders, reservations and payments -- grew sharply the past year as restaurants shifted focus to virtual ordering, delivery, and pickup options.

Last week, Wix said it reached 200 million users.