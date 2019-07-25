Wizz Air increases capacity growth after strong start to year

FILE PHOTO: A Wizz Air Airbus aircraft is pictured at the London Luton Airport, Luton, Britain, April 13, 2019. Picture taken on April 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Low-cost airline Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) has raised its full-year capacity growth rate after a strong start to its financial year, benefiting as struggling rivals cut their expansion plans.

The central and eastern European-focused carrier said it was confident in reiterating its full-year outlook.

“We remain optimistic for the current financial year,” Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi said.

“Higher fuel prices are supporting a stronger fare environment as weaker carriers withdraw unprofitable capacity and as a consequence, Wizz Air raised its full-year capacity growth rate.”

The airline, which is headquartered in Budapest, said it was lifting its capacity growth rate to 20% from 16% after posting a record net profit of 72.4 million euros ($80.6 million) in the three months to June 30, its first-quarter trading period.

Wizz is growing capacity as some major rivals are cutting back. Last week, Ryanair (RYA.I) halved its growth plans for next year due to delays in deliveries of Boeing’s (BA.N) grounded 737 MAX jet.

That move lifted shares in rival European airlines which had feared a surge in new capacity would drag down ticket prices.

Wizz reiterated its guidance of 320 to 350 million euros net profit for the full year.