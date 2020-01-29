Wizz Air upgrades annual profit forecast

FILE PHOTO: Wizz Air Airbus A320-232 plane HA-LWE taxies to take-off in Riga International Airport in Riga, Latvia January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

LONDON (Reuters) - European low-cost airline Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) upgraded its annual profit forecast on Wednesday, after a strong third quarter performance when it carried more passengers.

Wizz, which focuses on central and Eastern Europe, said it now expected full-year profits for the 12 months to the end of March to come in between 350 million euros to 355 million euros, up from a previous forecast of between 335 million euros to 350 million.

European short-haul airlines have benefited from strong travel demand in recent months, with Europe’s no.1 budget airline Ryanair (RYA.I) and no.2 easyJet (EZJ.L) both upgrading their outlooks in January.