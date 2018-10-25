FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 25, 2018 / 3:30 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Warsaw-bound plane makes emergency landing in Bucharest over bomb threat

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - A flight operated by low-cost carrier Wizz Air from Kutaisi, Georgia, to Warsaw made an emergency landing on Thursday in Romania’s capital due to a bomb threat, Romanian officials said.

The plane landed at around 1320 GMT and its 173 passengers were evacuated immediately.

“The bomb threat was (flagged) from the Kutaisi airport by a woman (who) gave very precise details,” Bucharest Airport spokesman Valentin Iordache told reporters.

Iordache added the checks were expected to be completed by around 1700 GMT.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Writing by Luiza Ilie and Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.