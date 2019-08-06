Carlyle, Bain among shortlisted bidders for South Korea's Woongjin stake: report

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Carlyle Group is displayed at the company's office in Tokyo, Japan October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

SEOUL (Reuters) - Carlyle Group and Bain Capital are among four shortlisted bidders for a stake in South Korean water purifier rental firm Woongjin Coway Co Ltd (021240.KS), the Korea Economic Daily reported on Tuesday.

Woongjin Group said in June it is selling a 25.08% stake in Woongjin Coway, just three months after the group regained control of the unit for 1.89 billion won ($1.56 million).

The four bidders include South Korea’s SK Networks (001740.KS) and a local consortium of China’s Haier (1169.HK), the report said. Woongjin Coway plans to receive binding bids in September, the report said.

Woongjin was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 1,212.3800 won)

(This story was refiled to correct spelling of Carlyle in headline)