WM Capital mandated to distribute quick COVID test in Italy

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian franchising group WM Capital said on Monday it had received a mandate from China’s Xiamen Boson Biotech for the distribution in Italy of the Rapid Sars-CoV-2 Antigen Test for a quick diagnosis of the coronavirus.

WM Capital added the accord signed with Xiamen Boson Biotech was not an exclusive one and for the moment it does not expect any significant economic impact from the deal on its balance sheet.