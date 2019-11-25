Interpol seeks eight fugitives on day to end violence against women

PARIS (Reuters) - International police agency Interpol issued a public appeal on Monday to track down eight men wanted around the world from Russia to Brazil for murder and other crimes against women.

French-based Interpol made the appeal to coincide with the United Nations-designated “International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women”.

The eight include two wanted by Russia and one each from Denmark, Norway, Ukraine, Brazil, Cyprus and the United States.

Six of the cases involved murders, while sexual violence, grievous bodily injury resulting in death, abduction and rape were also among the charges.

Interpol said in a statement that one in two women killed worldwide was murdered by a partner or family member, while one in three women and girls experience violence in their lifetime.

“The appeal ... is a stark reminder of how women and girls universally experience violence and abuse across the world,” it said, adding that the suspects were all subject to Interpol red notices, which ask authorities worldwide to detain subjects.