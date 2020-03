Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said a one-day national strike by women on Monday will not have “a big impact” on economy, with the government continuing to function normally.

The national strike, which follows growing anger over violence against women in Mexico, will see millions of women not turn up to work and withdraw from public life for a day.