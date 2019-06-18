Britain's markets watchdog opens investigation into Woodford fund

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s markets watchdog said it has opened a formal investigation into events surrounding the suspension of Neil Woodford’s flagship equity income fund earlier this month.

“We have opened an investigation but cannot comment any further,” Financial Conduct Authority Chief Executive Andrew Bailey said in a letter to senior British lawmaker Nicky Morgan.

The LF Woodford Equity Income Fund was suspended on June 3 due to a rise in redemption requests.

The FCA had already said it was looking at how Woodford invested in illiquid companies on an exchange in Guernsey. There is a 10% cap on a fund’s investments in illiquid assets.

Bailey said the FCA has been in touch with Link, Woodford’s Authorised Corporate Director and the regulated manager of the fund, since February 2018 regarding issues related to “liquidity risks” from the Woodford fund.

“In February and March 2018, the FCA engaged with Link in connection with two breaches of the 10% limit on the maximum proportion of unlisted securities held within WEIF,” Bailey said.

“Following our engagement, these breaches were each notified to us as resolved within a timeframe we had agreed with Link.”

Link had no comment and Woodford did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

From April to December 2018, the regulator held monthly monitoring discussions with Link and no further breaches of the 10% limit were notified.

Bailey said that the proportion of assets in the fund that were estimated to take over 180 days to liquidate had increased from 25% on June 30, 2018 to 33% by April 30, 2019.