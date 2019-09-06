Business News
September 6, 2019 / 11:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Woodford listed fund agrees borrowing flexibility with Northern Trust

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Woodford Capital Patient Trust (WPCT.L), the only listed trust run by under-fire money manager Neil Woodford, said it had agreed greater flexibility around borrowing money with its lender Northern Trust as its works on selling some assets.

The trust has a credit facility for up to 150 million pounds ($184.40 million) with Northern Trust and is allowed under its investment policy to borrow up to 20% of net asset value at the time of borrowing.

Veteran money manager Woodford froze his flagship equity income fund on June 3 because it could not meet redemption requests, a move which has prompted outcry from lawmakers and investors, a probe by regulators and share price losses or outflows from his other two funds.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Carolyn Cohn

