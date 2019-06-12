Wealth
Woodford Patient Capital shares fall 1.7%

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in Woodford Patient Capital Trust (WPCT), Woodford Investment Management’s only listed fund, fell 1.7% at the open on Wednesday after the Financial Times reported it may drop Neil Woodford as manager.

Woodford Investment Management suspended its flagship 3.7 billion pound ($4.71 billion) unlisted fund last week.

WPCT is meeting investors this week and no decision has been made about the management of the fund, according to a source familiar with the matter.

