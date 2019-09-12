Woodford listed fund says administrator to cut valuation in another of its holdings

(Reuters) - Woodford Patient Capital Trust, the listed trust run by under-fire money manager Neil Woodford, said its administrator Link Fund Solutions would cut the valuation of its stake in another of the company’s holdings.

WPCT did not disclose any details about the holding, but said the adjustment would impact its net asset value by about 4 pence per share.

Veteran money manager Woodford froze his flagship equity income fund on June 3 because it could not meet redemption requests, a move which has prompted an outcry from lawmakers and investors, a probe by regulators and share price losses or outflows from his other two funds.

Last month, the Woodford listed fund said Link would cut the valuation of its stake in IH Holdings, a unit of cold fusion technology firm Industrial Heat. This reduced its net asset value by 3.4 pence per share.

IH Holdings was one of WPCT’s biggest holdings at end-April, the last month for which data is available, making up more than 10% of the portfolio. It delisted from the Guernsey stock exchange last month.

As of Sept. 11, the company’s net asset value excluding income stood at 72.85 pence a share.