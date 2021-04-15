Woodside proxy votes show 19% in favour of winding up oil, gas operations

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Woodside Petroleum is seen on a promotional poster on display at a briefing for investors in Sydney, Australia, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - A surprisingly large number of investors in Woodside Petroleum on Thursday were in favour of pushing the company to spell out plans to wind down its oil and gas operations to help limit global warming, based on proxy votes shown at its annual meeting.

A total of 94,676,998 votes, or 19% of proxy votes, were for the resolution, while 388,749,560, or 78.3%, were against the resolution proposed by shareholder activist group Market Forces.

Although the votes were shown, the resolution was not going to be put to a vote as it required shareholders to approve a move to amend the company’s constitution first.

Proxy votes were heavily against amending the constitution.