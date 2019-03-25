Woodside halts gas production off Western Australia ahead of cyclone

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia’s Woodside Petroleum said on Monday it had evacuated all personnel from offshore production platforms off Western Australia ahead of Cyclone Veronica, and was operating the North West Shelf LNG and Pluto LNG plants on skeleton staff.

Tropical cyclone Veronica was about 95 kilometres east north east of Karratha, the location of the two LNG plants, early on Monday.

“Once the immediate risks have passed, Woodside’s focus will remain the ongoing welfare of our people, their families and our communities, and the safe return to full operations of our production facilities,” the company said.