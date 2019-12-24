Woodside finalizes deal to supply Germany's Uniper with LNG from Scarborough

FILE PHOTO: The shadow of a man is cast onto a poster displaying the logo for Woodside Petroleum, Australia's top independent oil and gas company, at a briefing for investors in Sydney, Australia, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum Ltd said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to German utility Uniper SE for 13 years starting 2021.

Under the agreement, Woodside said it would initially supply up to 0.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG, which could increase to 1 Mtpa from 2025.

However, supply from 2025 remains conditional upon a final investment decision related to the company’s Scarborough project off northwestern Australia.

Woodside is looking to develop Scarborough to feed a new 5 Mtpa production unit, called a train, at its Pluto LNG plant in Western Australia.

The finalization of the deal follows Woodside’s announcement in September, when the two companies signed an initial agreement for LNG supply.