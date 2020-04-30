Woodside wants stable oil prices before approving Scarborough gas project

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Woodside Petroleum, Australia's top independent oil and gas company, adorns a promotional poster on display at a briefing for investors in Sydney, Australia, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum wants to see stability in the oil market, rising prices and no threat to its investment grade rating before making a decision to go ahead on its $11 billion Scarborough gas project, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Woodside deferred a final investment decision on the project off the coast of Western Australia in March out to 2021 to help rein in capital spending to weather the oil price crash but told shareholders in a virtual annual meeting on Thursday the project would be “investment ready” by the third quarter of this year.

Coleman said the trigger for a final investment decision would “be a period of sustained pricing stability and then also a trajectory through pricing growth. What’s limiting us at this point in time is of course ratings agencies.”