Australia's Woodside Petroleum sees 2019 output at lower end of guidance range

FILE PHOTO - The Woodside Petroleum gas plant is seen at sunset in Burrup, in the Pilbarra region of Western Australia, April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

(Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd said on Tuesday it expects 2019 output to be at the lower end of its guidance of 88 million to 94 million barrels of oil equivalent, due to an extension of turnaround activities at its Pluto liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant.

“The Pluto LNG turnaround was completed as planned but the mixed refrigerant compressor has experienced vibration on restart,” the company said in a statement.

(This story corrects reference in first paragraph to Pluto LNG plant from Pluto LNG truck loading facility).