Australia's Woodside first quarter revenue rises 30 percent

(Reuters) - Australia’s Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday first quarter revenue rose 30 percent from a year earlier on increased output and higher liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices.

FILE PHOTO: Logos of Woodside Petroleum are seen at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

The country’s largest independent oil and gas producer said revenue rose to $1.17 billion for the quarter ended March 31, compared with $902.4 million a year ago.

Output increased to 22.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) from 21.4 mmboe in the March quarter last year, helped by a ramp-up in production at the Wheatstone LNG project in Western Australia.

“Output from Wheatstone underpinned an increase in LNG production in the first three months of this year,” said Woodside CEO Peter Coleman.

The company bought a stake in the Wheatstone project, which is operated by Chevron Corp, in 2015. Woodside expects Wheatstone to contribute more than 13 mmboe to annual output once it becomes fully operational.

The company confirmed that the first LNG from the project’s second train is expected by the second quarter of 2018.

Revenue for the quarter was underpinned by higher prices for LNG, which are determined by prices for crude oil.

Woodside in February also upped its stake in the Scarborough gas field by buying ExxonMobil Corp’s 50 percent interest.