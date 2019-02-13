Woodside says several international parties eyeing Scarborough gas stake

FILE PHOTO: Peter Coleman, Chief Executive of Woodside Petroleum, Australia's top independent oil and gas company, speaks during a briefing for investors in Sydney, Australia, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Several international companies are considering buying a stake in Woodside Petroleum’s Scarborough gas project off Western Australia, Woodside Chief Executive Peter Coleman said on Thursday.

Coleman’s comments on the potential sale of part of the company’s 75 percent stake in Scarborough came after Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said Saudi Aramco is looking to expand offshore, including Australia.

“I would say to you the potential buyers we have are quite significant companies in their own right and they do span the globe with respect to their home locations,” Coleman told reporters on a conference call after the company released its annual results.

“We don’t expect to finalize a sale until later in the year,” he said.